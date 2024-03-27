On Monday, Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson highlighted the inclusion $2,875,000 for Idaho State University’s (ISU) Industrial Cybersecurity Research Laboratory in Idaho Falls, Idaho, at his request through Community Project Funding (CPF) in the Fiscal Year 2024 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill.

Despite claims that CPF projects are “wasteful earmarks,” Community Project Funding gives Members of Congress like Congressman Simpson the opportunity to bring Idaho tax dollars back home for Idaho priorities. These projects fill a clear and present need in communities across Idaho and enjoy broad community support. The federal dollars designated for CPF projects exist within existing budget limits. Rather than that money going to fund projects in different states, CPF projects give Idahoans a critical voice in determining where budgeted funding goes.

“Idaho State University is positioned to be a global leader in cybersecurity with its Industrial Cybersecurity Research Lab,” said Rep. Simpson. “In an era where cybersecurity is increasingly needed, it is imperative that students have the opportunity to study this critical field. The future of cybersecurity and nuclear engineering within this lab will significantly impact Idaho students and students nationwide. I am honored to play a role in providing Idaho students with the opportunity to explore and excel in cybersecurity studies.”

“We applaud Congressman Simpson’s leadership in helping secure funding for the joint Idaho State University and University of Idaho industrial cybersecurity research program,” said Idaho State University President Dr. Robert Wagner. “This collaboration is an exceptional opportunity for ISU students and faculty. It will help make Idahoans and our nation more secure. We look forward to continuing the strong relationship with Congressman Simpson in enhancing ISU’s research enterprise.”

This funding would be used to establish and equip a shared industrial cybersecurity research laboratory with five sector-specific cyber-informed engineering research stations, 20 industrial control system component kits, four hardware design and analysis stations, classroom equipment, and private cloud computing to facilitate simulations within and to provide remote access to the laboratory. The project would provide students at multiple Idaho universities the opportunity to research and learn cybersecurity and cyber-informed engineering skills in a simulated environment that is realistic to the critical infrastructure and industrial systems on which Idaho and the nation depend.

As Idaho’s only appropriator, Rep. Simpson has a unique opportunity to fight for Idaho’s priorities and ensure Idahoans’ hard-earned tax dollars return to Idaho. Rep. Simpson was the only member of the Idaho delegation to vote in favor of funding for ISU’s Industrial Cybersecurity Research Laboratory.