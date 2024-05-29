An independent researcher claims that commercial grade spyware tool pcTattletale was found to leak live-screen recordings/screenshots to the internet, making it accessible by anyone and not just the app’s intended users.

The pcTattletale stalkerware sees wide usage and has been discovered on hotel guest check-in computers, corporate systems and computers employed by law firms across the United States.

The app promotes itself with parents, spouses/partners and enterprises with the promise of discrete instant real-time monitoring and easy installation.

