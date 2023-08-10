71.9 F
Researchers Strengthen Defenses Against Common Cyberattack

Many systems try to detect such attacks by relying on a raw number called a threshold. But relying on a threshold can leave systems vulnerable.

By Homeland Security Today

Scientists have developed a better way to recognize a common internet attack, improving detection by 90 percent compared to current methods.

The new technique developed by computer scientists at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory works by keeping a watchful eye over ever-changing traffic patterns on the internet. The findings were presented on August 2 by PNNL scientist Omer Subasi at the IEEE International Conference on Cyber Security and Resilience, where the manuscript was recognized as the best research paper presented at the meeting.

The scientists modified the playbook most commonly used to detect denial-of-service attacks, where perpetrators try to shut down a website by bombarding it with requests. Motives vary: Attackers might hold a website for ransom, or their aim might be to disrupt businesses or users.

Many systems try to detect such attacks by relying on a raw number called a threshold. If the number of users trying to access a site rises above that number, an attack is considered likely, and defensive measures are triggered. But relying on a threshold can leave systems vulnerable.

Read more at PNNL

