A 24-year-old Ukrainian national has been sentenced to a 13-year, seven-month stint in prison for his part in more than 2,500 ransomware attacks.

Yaroslav Vasinskyi, who also went by the nom de guerre Rabotnik while working with the REvil ransomware gang, was arrested in Poland in 2021.

He was extradited to the US the next year. In August of 2022, he pled guilty to 11 charges relating to his hacking spree, including conspiracy to commit fraud and related activity in connection with computers, damage to protected computers, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

