67 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Cybersecurity

REvil Hacker Yaroslav Vasinskyi Given Lengthy Prison Sentence

Yaroslav Vasinskyi, also known as Rabotnik, will serve a 13-year, seven-month sentence for his role with an infamous ransomware gang.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

A 24-year-old Ukrainian national has been sentenced to a 13-year, seven-month stint in prison for his part in more than 2,500 ransomware attacks.

Yaroslav Vasinskyi, who also went by the nom de guerre Rabotnik while working with the REvil ransomware gang, was arrested in Poland in 2021.

He was extradited to the US the next year. In August of 2022, he pled guilty to 11 charges relating to his hacking spree, including conspiracy to commit fraud and related activity in connection with computers, damage to protected computers, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Read the rest of the story at cyberdaily.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
TSA Officers Continue to Stop Firearms at Raleigh-Durham International Airport
Next article
U.S.-Saudi Arabian Business Council Hit by INC Ransom Hack
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals