Rubio Pledges U.S. Support for Costa Rica’s Fight Against Cyberattacks

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday pledged U.S. support to bolster Costa Rica’s cybersecurity defenses, 5G telecommunications infrastructure, and its battle against narcotics.

Rubio made the statement at a joint press conference with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves, whose Central American nation faces more than 100 million cyberattacks annually.

“It’s very serious — 110 million cyberattacks a year for a country of this size — it’s extraordinary, and they have faced it very bravely,” Rubio told reporters in San Jose, Costa Rica’s capital.

