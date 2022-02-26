Russia-Based Cybercrime Group Issues Warning to Kremlin Foes

A Russia-based cybercrime group, known for using ransomware to extort millions of dollars from U.S. and European companies, vowed on Friday to attack enemies of the Kremlin if they respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a blog post, the Conti group said it was announcing its “full support” for the government of President Vladimir Putin. On Thursday, the Russian military invaded neighboring Ukraine from the north, east and south, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two

“If anybody will decide to organize a cyberattack or any war activities against Russia, we are going to use our all possible resources to strike back at the critical infrastructures of an enemy,” the Conti blog post read.

