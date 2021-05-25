Russia Determines Measures to Fight Cybercrime

The Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies has determined measures that are expected to help resist the growing tide of cybercrime, the chief of the PGO’s organization and analysis department, Andrei Nekrasov, has told TASS in an interview.

“Bearing in mind the extreme urgency of the issue in question and insufficient effectiveness of work in this field the chiefs of law enforcement agencies gathered for a coordination conference under the chairmanship of the prosecutor-general in July last year to discuss the results of efforts on this track. A number of concrete measures was formulated for improving the methods and means of exposing and investigating cybercrimes and preventing them,” Nekrasov said.

High on the agenda is more vigorous preventive work with cyberspace entities taking part, as well as the creation of extra means of constant monitoring of cyberspace to prevent the spreading of outlawed content and violations of citizens’ rights in the consumer sector.

Read the full story at TASS

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)