43.6 F
Washington D.C.
Sunday, February 27, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurity

Russia Limits Access to Facebook

By Homeland Security Today

The Russian government said it was partially limiting access to Facebook for restricting some pro-Kremlin news media accounts, a move that could make it harder for Russians to share their anger over their country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said Facebook was “involved in the violation of fundamental human rights and freedoms” because it had limited access to four Russian media accounts, including that of the state-run news agency RIA Novosti and of the Defense Ministry’s television channel, Zvezda. Starting Friday, Roskomnadzor’s statement went on, “measures are being taken to partially limit access.”

Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, Facebook’s parent company, said the move came in response to the social network’s warning labels on misleading content.

Read the full story at the New York Times

Previous articleFalse Images of Ukraine Conflict Shared Online
Next articleCybercrime Specialist to Lead FBI Indianapolis Field Office
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.