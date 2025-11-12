Russian Broker Pleads Guilty to Profiting From Yanluowang Ransomware Attacks

A Russian national will likely face several years in US prison after pleading guilty to a range of offenses related to his work with ransomware crews.

Aleksei Olegovich Volkov, 25, worked as an initial access broker (IAB) and was tied to at least seven ransomware attacks on US organizations, all carried out by the Yanluowang crew.

According to Volkov’s indictment, the Russian provided IAB services to Yanluowang, in some cases charging $1,000 for access to business networks using employee credentials, and later took a chunk of the profits made from ransom payments.

