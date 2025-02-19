19.7 F
Russian Bulletproof Hosting Service Zservers Sanctioned by U.S. for LockBit Coordination

A Russian service used to facilitate ransomware attacks by LockBit hackers has been sanctioned by U.S. authorities.

The company, Zservers, offers bulletproof hosting — which allows cybercriminals to avoid law enforcement while renting IP addresses, servers and domains used for disseminating malware, forming botnet armies and carrying out other tasks related to fraud and cyberattacks.

Last Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury Department partnered with officials in Australia and the U.K. in sanctioning Zservers as well as Russian nationals Alexander Igorevich Mishin and Aleksandr Sergeyevich Bolshakov, who served as administrators at the company.

Read the rest of the story at The Record.

