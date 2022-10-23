Russians Against Putin: NRA Claims Massive Hack of Russian Government Contractors’ Computers

In perhaps one of the largest IT-security breaches in Russian history, Kyiv Post was contacted on Oct. 17 by hackers who indicated that they were supporters of the Russian NRA. As Kyiv Post has previously reported, the NRA is an organization of Russian opposition members seeking the overthrow of the Putin regime, including via the use of violent means.

The NRA-affiliates told Kyiv Post that they had hacked several major Russian technology firms that are currently providing services critical to the Russian Government’s national security. The hackers provided Kyiv Post with exclusive access to a large volume of documents and photos which they said came from the internal servers of companies which the NRA-hackers believe are making Russia’s war possible.

One of the reportedly hacked businesses is Technoserv – Russia’s largest systems integrator – which operates in various countries in a consultancy capacity.

