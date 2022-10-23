65.4 F
Washington D.C.
Sunday, October 23, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityUkraine

Russians Against Putin: NRA Claims Massive Hack of Russian Government Contractors’ Computers

The hackers provided Kyiv Post with exclusive access to a large volume of documents and photos which they said came from the internal servers of companies.

By Homeland Security Today

In perhaps one of the largest IT-security breaches in Russian history, Kyiv Post was contacted on Oct. 17 by hackers who indicated that they were supporters of the Russian NRA. As Kyiv Post has previously reported, the NRA is an organization of Russian opposition members seeking the overthrow of the Putin regime, including via the use of violent means.

The NRA-affiliates told Kyiv Post that they had hacked several major Russian technology firms that are currently providing services critical to the Russian Government’s national security. The hackers provided Kyiv Post with exclusive access to a large volume of documents and photos which they said came from the internal servers of companies which the NRA-hackers believe are making Russia’s war possible.

One of the reportedly hacked businesses is Technoserv – Russia’s largest systems integrator – which operates in various countries in a consultancy capacity.

Read more at Kyiv Post

Previous articleNational Intelligence University Welcomes New Class, Opens Application Season
Next articleCBP Officer Reunited with Baby He Delivered, Then Rescued at Border
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals