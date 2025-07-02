A new report from the Institute for the Study of War lays out why understanding cognitive warfare is no longer optional for national security professionals—it’s essential reading.

Cognitive warfare is a form of warfare that focuses on influencing the opponent’s reasoning, decisions, and ultimately, actions to secure strategic objectives without fighting or with less military effort than would otherwise be required. China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea increasingly use cognitive warfare against the United States in order to shape U.S. decision-making. Cognitive warfare can be defeated. The United States and its allies can neutralize adversaries’ cognitive warfare through systematic awareness and by exploiting the weaknesses that drive U.S. adversaries to rely on cognitive warfare in the first place.

Cognitive warfare is much more than misinformation or disinformation. It uses an array of tools, including selective and partial truth in messaging, often integrated with economic, diplomatic, and military action up to major combat operations. It’s distinguished by its focus on achieving its aims by influencing the opponent’s perceptions of the world and decision-making rather than by direct use of force.

Click here to read the full ISW primer on Russian cognitive warfare