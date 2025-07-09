spot_img
89.5 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, July 9, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityInfrastructure SecurityCybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

SAFECOM Releases the Emergency Communications System Lifecycle Planning Guide Suite Refresh

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), in partnership with SAFECOM and the National Council of Statewide Interoperability Coordinators (NCSWIC), has released the Emergency Communications System Lifecycle Planning Guide (Lifecycle Guide) and Lifecycle Planning Tool. This document suite updates previously published materials from 2011 and 2018 and incorporates the experiences of our public safety community.

Emergency communications technologies continue to evolve at a rapid rate, further complicating lifecycle planning and decisions regarding system upgrades and replacements. The Lifecycle Guide provides recommendations for agencies interested in building, maintaining, and operating an emergency communications system through decommission and replacement. The Lifecycle Planning Tool summarizes checklists from the guide, which agencies can use during each phase of the system lifecycle. CISA collaborates with SAFECOM and NCSWIC to ensure public safety stakeholders drive content in guidance documents intended for the entire public safety community.

The Lifecycle Guide suite and other emergency communications funding resources can be found on: cisa.gov/safecom/funding.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
10 Suspects Charged in July 4 Attack on Texas ICE Detention Facility
Next article
China Is Studying How to Hack and Crash Our Power Grids
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals