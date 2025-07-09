The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), in partnership with SAFECOM and the National Council of Statewide Interoperability Coordinators (NCSWIC), has released the Emergency Communications System Lifecycle Planning Guide (Lifecycle Guide) and Lifecycle Planning Tool. This document suite updates previously published materials from 2011 and 2018 and incorporates the experiences of our public safety community.

Emergency communications technologies continue to evolve at a rapid rate, further complicating lifecycle planning and decisions regarding system upgrades and replacements. The Lifecycle Guide provides recommendations for agencies interested in building, maintaining, and operating an emergency communications system through decommission and replacement. The Lifecycle Planning Tool summarizes checklists from the guide, which agencies can use during each phase of the system lifecycle. CISA collaborates with SAFECOM and NCSWIC to ensure public safety stakeholders drive content in guidance documents intended for the entire public safety community.

The Lifecycle Guide suite and other emergency communications funding resources can be found on: cisa.gov/safecom/funding.

The original announcement can be found here.