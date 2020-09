The Samba Team has released a security update to address a critical vulnerability—CVE-2020-1472—in multiple versions of Samba. This vulnerability could allow a remote attacker to take control of an affected system.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages users and administrators to review the Samba Security Announcement for CVE-2020-1472 and apply the necessary updates or workaround.

Read more at CISA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)