Today, we’re announcing a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider. As part of the agreement, Carahsoft will provide our modern cryptography management platform, Security Suite, and other AI and Quantum technology (AQ) solutions to the Public Sector via its existing contracts and network of resellers, integrators, and consultants. This builds on our early success with the U.S. Air Force, the Defense Information Systems Agency and the U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services and will enable us to expand distribution of our solutions to help government agencies achieve their missions of today and the future.

We’re starting with cybersecurity due to the predicted ability of fault-tolerant quantum computers to break today’s public-key encryption protocols, which will put the world’s sensitive data, communications and financial transactions at risk. Adversaries have already begun acquiring and storing encrypted data for decryption by quantum computers usingStore Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) attacks. These attacks prompted President Biden to issue an Executive Order and two National Security Memoranda (NSM-8 and NSM-10) and sign the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act (H.R.7535) into law.

Given the rapidly evolving cyber and quantum threats facing public sector entities, and the President’s sweeping mandates to implement post-quantum cryptography, our partnership with Carahsoft will ensure that all federal, state and local agencies have access to a trusted, modern cryptography management solution to protect our country’s sensitive data, critical infrastructure, and national interests.

