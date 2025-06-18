The threat group believed to be behind the wave of cyber attacks on UK retailers is reportedly shifting its focus to US insurance companies, according to threat intelligence researchers.
Earlier this year, the Scattered Spider hacking collective made headlines after it was believed to have hacked a trio of UK retailers – Marks & Spencer (M&S), Co-op, and Harrods. The group was believed to have been tied to the DragonForce ransomware gang.
Scattered Spider is a group linked to a larger hacking collective called “The Community” or “The Com” and is believed to be largely made up of mostly English-speaking young adults and teenagers based in the United States and other countries.
