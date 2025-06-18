spot_img
Scattered Spider Hacking Group Shifts Focus to U.S. Insurance Companies

The shift comes as the UK’s cyber watchdog launches an investigation into the group and the recent wave of UK retailer cyber attacks.

cyber hacking

The threat group believed to be behind the wave of cyber attacks on UK retailers is reportedly shifting its focus to US insurance companies, according to threat intelligence researchers.

Earlier this year, the Scattered Spider hacking collective made headlines after it was believed to have hacked a trio of UK retailers – Marks & Spencer (M&S), Co-op, and Harrods. The group was believed to have been tied to the DragonForce ransomware gang.

Scattered Spider is a group linked to a larger hacking collective called “The Community” or “The Com” and is believed to be largely made up of mostly English-speaking young adults and teenagers based in the United States and other countries.

Read the rest of the story at cyberdaily.

