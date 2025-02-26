60.5 F
SEC Announces Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit to Protect Retail Investors

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The Securities and Exchange Commission has announced the creation of the Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit (CETU) to focus on combatting cyber-related misconduct and to protect retail investors from bad actors in the emerging technologies space. The CETU, led by Laura D’Allaird, replaces the Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit and is comprised of approximately 30 fraud specialists and attorneys across multiple SEC offices.

“Under Laura’s leadership, this new unit will complement the work of the Crypto Task Force led by Commissioner Hester Peirce. Importantly, the new unit will also allow the SEC to deploy enforcement resources judiciously,” said Acting Chairman Mark T. Uyeda. “The unit will not only protect investors but will also facilitate capital formation and market efficiency by clearing the way for innovation to grow. It will root out those seeking to misuse innovation to harm investors and diminish confidence in new technologies.”

Specifically, the CETU will utilize the staff’s substantial fintech and cyber-related experience to combat misconduct as it relates to securities transactions in the following priority areas:

  • Fraud committed using emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning
  • Use of social media, the dark web, or false websites to perpetrate fraud
  • Hacking to obtain material nonpublic information
  • Takeovers of retail brokerage accounts
  • Fraud involving blockchain technology and crypto assets
  • Regulated entities’ compliance with cybersecurity rules and regulations
  • Public issuer fraudulent disclosure relating to cybersecurity

The original announcement can be found here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

