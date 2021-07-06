Secret Service Launches Most Wanted Cyber Fugitives Page

The U.S. Secret Service relaunched its Most Wanted Fugitives page on the agency’s website. Featuring the latest available information on these wanted fugitives, the website encourages the public to submit any relevant information they may have to [email protected].

The Secret Service has a long and storied history of safeguarding America’s financial and payment systems from criminal exploitation. The agency was created in 1865 to combat the rise of counterfeit currency following the Civil War. As the U.S. financial system has evolved – from paper currency to plastic credit cards to digital information – so too have the Secret Service’s investigative responsibilities.

Cybercrime remains an enduring threat to the security of the nation’s financial infrastructure. Cybercriminals quickly shift their activity based on emerging opportunities to steal and launder funds using any tactics, techniques and procedures available to them.

To address this continued shift in criminality, the Secret Service operates a network of Cyber Fraud Task Forces (CFTF), a public-private partnership with law enforcement agencies at every level, prosecutors, the private sector and academia. The mission of the Secret Service CFTFs is to prevent, detect and mitigate complex cyber-enabled financial crimes, with the ultimate goal of arresting and convicting the most harmful perpetrators.

Read more at USSS

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

Go to Top
X