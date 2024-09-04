Security Camera Firm Verkada Fined $2.9M For CAN-SPAM Violations

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has levied a US$2.9 million fine against the US-headquartered security camera company Verkada following allegations of a string of cyber security failures that led to multiple breaches of the company’s network and video storage platforms.

The fine was specifically for violations of the US CAN-SPAM Act after the company “inundated” customer leads with a barrage of emails. However, the FTC also demanded the company “implement a comprehensive information security program” in the wake of its security incidents.

In a complaint filed in late August, the FTC said Verkada – which has offices around the world, including in Australia – had “engaged in multiple practices that, taken individually or together, failed to provide reasonable or appropriate security for the personal information that it collected and maintained from and about customers and consumers”.

