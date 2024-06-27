75 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, June 27, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Cybersecurity

Sellafield Ltd Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charges Over Cyber Security Failings

Sellafield Ltd has pleaded guilty to criminal charges brought over significant cyber security failings that could have compromised sensitive nuclear information.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The Sellafield nuclear waste site has pleaded guilty to criminal charges brought by the industry regulator, admitting to significant cyber security failings over a four-year period that put sensitive information at risk.

Lawyers acting for the state-owned Sellafield Ltd – which is working on behalf of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) to manage the Sellafield nuclear waste facility in Cumbria – pleaded guilty to all three charges brought by the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR), telling a London magistrates’ court that while the organisation “had in place systems of cyber security, those systems were not sufficiently adhered to for a period”.

One of the criminal charges revolved around Sellafield’s failure to “ensure that there was adequate protection of sensitive nuclear information on its information technology network”, while the other two related to failures to conduct “annual health checks” of its IT systems.

Read the full story.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Family of Two Young U.S. Citizens Awarded Over $1.5 Million for Being Falsely Imprisoned by Border Patrol
Next article
World Trade Bridge CBP Officers Seize $5.1M in Marijuana
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals