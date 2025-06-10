72.3 F
Senate Democrats Push to Revive Cyber Safety Review Board

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB)

Four Senate Democrats are asking Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem to revive the agency’s Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB) that was disbanded at the beginning of the second Trump administration.  

The CSRB was created in February 2022 following an executive order from President Joe Biden to analyze major cybersecurity incidents and provide actionable recommendations through a public-private partnership. DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) component was charged with managing, supporting, and funding the board. 

That board was dismissed by President Donald Trump on the first day of his second administration in January, along with all other members on advisory committees within the department.  

Read the rest of the story at MeriTalk.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

