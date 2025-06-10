Four Senate Democrats are asking Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem to revive the agency’s Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB) that was disbanded at the beginning of the second Trump administration.

The CSRB was created in February 2022 following an executive order from President Joe Biden to analyze major cybersecurity incidents and provide actionable recommendations through a public-private partnership. DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) component was charged with managing, supporting, and funding the board.

That board was dismissed by President Donald Trump on the first day of his second administration in January, along with all other members on advisory committees within the department.

