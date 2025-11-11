spot_img
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Short-Term Renewal of Cyber Information Sharing Law Appears in Bill to End Shutdown

November 11, 2025

A deal to reopen the U.S. government would also renew an expired cybersecurity information sharing law until the end of January.

The Senate on Sunday advanced legislation to end a weeks-long shutdown stalemate that includes a provision to reauthorize the 2015 Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act through January 30.

The law, which incentivizes private entities to share threat data with the federal government with antitrust and liability safeguards, expired at the end of September. The lapse has sparked widespread concerns that information sharing between the two camps could slow or stop altogether.

Read the rest of the story at The Record.

