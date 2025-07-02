A hacker working for the Sinaloa drug cartel was able to obtain an FBI official’s phone records and use Mexico City’s surveillance cameras to help track and kill the agency’s informants in 2018, the U.S. Justice Department said in a report issued last Thursday.

The incident was disclosed in a Justice Department Inspector General’s audit, opens new tab of the FBI’s efforts to mitigate the effects of “ubiquitous technical surveillance,” a term used to describe the global proliferation of cameras and the thriving trade in vast stores of communications, travel, and location data.

The report said that the hacker worked for a cartel run by “El Chapo,” a reference to the Sinaloa drug cartel run by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who was extradited to the United States in 2017.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters.