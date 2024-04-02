47.9 F
Six Days of Chaos at MGM’s Casinos

A gang of young criminals. A more than $30 million ransom. Casinos in disarray. WSJ’s Robert McMillan brings us inside a cyberattack that brought mayhem to the Las Vegas Strip.

The following story took place over a week in September last year. The story is set in Las Vegas at the casinos that are owned and operated by MGM Resorts. Our colleague Bob McMillan sets the scene.

MGM runs about half the Las Vegas Strip. So they obviously operate the MGM Grand, but they operate Bellagio and Mandalay Bay, Luxor, a whole bunch of the really iconic Las Vegas casinos.

Read the rest of the story at WSJ, here.

