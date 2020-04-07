Small Business Owners Applying for COVID-19 Relief May Have Had PII Exposed, Agency Says

As the federal agency overseeing relief to small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic was preparing to ramp up its lending, some of the Small Business Administration’s loan applicants may have had their personally identifiable information exposed to others, an agency spokeswoman tells CyberScoop.

“Personal identifiable information of a limited number of Economic Injury Disaster Loan applicants was potentially exposed to other applicants on [the Small Business Administration’s] loan application site,” SBA spokeswoman Carol Wilkerson said in a statement Saturday.

