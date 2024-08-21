54.2 F
Cybersecurity

South Korea, U.S. Kick Off Annual Drills Over North’s Military, Cyber Threats

By Homeland Security Today
Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, visits the Republic of South Korea to assess potential National Guard contributions at a time of deepening U.S. and ROK defense and security ties, May 16, 2023. This image was acquired using a cellular device. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

South Korea and the United States kicked off annual summertime military exercises on Monday, seeking to boost their joint readiness to fend off North Korea’s weapons and cyber threats.

The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises, set to end on Aug. 29, come as North Korea races to advance its nuclear and missile programmes and tries to launch reconnaissance satellites.

The drills will reflect “realistic threats” across all domains, including the North’s missile threats but also GPS jamming, cyberattacks and other lessons learned from recent incidents, the two countries’ militaries have said.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters.

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

