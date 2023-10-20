Spyware is Being Spread via fake Natural Disaster Alerts

Malware is being spread to Android devices via fake volcano eruption alerts, cyber security researchers have found.

Researchers at Italian cyber security company, D3Labs, published a blog about the malicious software on October 16. They discovered that malicious actors were exploiting the IT-Alert service, a new public alert system used by the Italian government to disseminate crucial information to its citizens in emergency situations, for example natural disasters.

In order to convince unsuspecting victims into downloading the malicious software, the malicious actors created a website posing as IT Alert that read “due to the possible eruptions of a volcano, a national earthquake could occur. Download the app to keep an eye on whether the region could be affected”. This fake website was directed only at Android users, with the website redirecting to the actual IT Alert website if accessed via a desktop browser or an iOS device.

