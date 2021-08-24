79.5 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityFederal Government

State Department Hit by Cyber Attack, Source Says

By Homeland Security Today
0
0
(State Department photo by James Pan)

The State Department is the latest to fall victim to a cyber-attack and notifications of a possible serious breach were made by the Department of Defense Cyber Command, a source told Fox News Saturday.

It remains unclear if any department operations were affected by the breach, but a source familiar with mass evacuation of thousands of Americans and Afghans from Kabul said Operation Allies Refuge has “not been affected”.

The extent of the breach and the perpetrators behind the attack remains unclear at this time.

Read more at Fox News

(Visited 36 times, 36 visits today)
Previous articleGAO Checks DHS Progress on Priority Recommendations
Next articleGAO’s Update Reveals Areas of Action for CBP
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.