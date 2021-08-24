State Department Hit by Cyber Attack, Source Says

The State Department is the latest to fall victim to a cyber-attack and notifications of a possible serious breach were made by the Department of Defense Cyber Command, a source told Fox News Saturday.
It remains unclear if any department operations were affected by the breach, but a source familiar with mass evacuation of thousands of Americans and Afghans from Kabul said Operation Allies Refuge has “not been affected”.
The extent of the breach and the perpetrators behind the attack remains unclear at this time.
