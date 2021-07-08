State Department OIG Finds ‘Significant’ Concerns at Office of Technology Services

The State Department Office of Inspector General reviewed the information system processes of the Office of Technology Services, which is housed under the Bureau of Global Talent Management’s Office of the Executive Director.

What OIG found:

The Office of Technology Services’ information system processes were compliant with many Department of State and Federal standards. However, there were some significant areas that required management attention.

Four of the Office of Technology Services’ six information systems had expired authorizations to operate.

Staff made changes to one of the office’s information systems without the required notification to the Bureau of Information Resource Management.

The Office of Technology Services’ systems development lifecycle process lacked documented management approvals and a central location for project documentation storage.

The office did not perform ongoing security controls assessments, contrary to Department standards, and had designated third-party contractors to key positions, risking inherently governmental functions being performed by contractors.

The Office of Technology Services’ contracts lacked designated contracting officer’s representatives.

OIG made 10 recommendations to the Bureau of Global Talent Management.

In its comments on the draft report, the Bureau of Global Talent Management concurred with all 10 recommendations. OIG considers all 10 recommendations resolved. The Bureau of Global Talent Management’s response to each recommendation, and OIG’s reply, can be found in the Recommendations section of this report. The bureau’s formal written response is reprinted in its entirety in Appendix B.

Read the OIG report

