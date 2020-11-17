State Department ‘Reimagine Taskforce’ Collecting IT Lessons Learned During COVID-19

The State Department’s Bureau of Information Resource Management, under the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerated the way it fields applications that support the agency’s mission.

The agency embraced an agile methodology for app development out of necessity in the early months of the pandemic, when the agency brought more than 100,000 overseas Americans back into the United States. In the aftermath of that effort, the State Department’s top IT officials say agile is here to stay.

State Department Chief Information Officer Stuart McGuigan said Friday that a new “reimagine taskforce” just wrapped up a 90-day sprint looking at ways the agency can take lessons learned during the pandemic and apply them to everyday IT challenges.

Read more at Federal News Network

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

Go to Top
X
X