State Department ‘Reimagine Taskforce’ Collecting IT Lessons Learned During COVID-19

The State Department’s Bureau of Information Resource Management, under the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerated the way it fields applications that support the agency’s mission.

The agency embraced an agile methodology for app development out of necessity in the early months of the pandemic, when the agency brought more than 100,000 overseas Americans back into the United States. In the aftermath of that effort, the State Department’s top IT officials say agile is here to stay.

State Department Chief Information Officer Stuart McGuigan said Friday that a new “reimagine taskforce” just wrapped up a 90-day sprint looking at ways the agency can take lessons learned during the pandemic and apply them to everyday IT challenges.

