spot_img
59.6 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, October 6, 2025
AI and Advanced TechCybersecurity

State Department Releases 2026 AI Plan to Advance American First Foreign Policy

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
America’s AI

The State Department has unveiled its Enterprise Data and AI Strategy, a comprehensive three-year roadmap designed to harness artificial intelligence and data analytics in support of an America First foreign policy. The plan aims to modernize diplomacy through innovation, utilizing AI to enhance decision-making, improve mission outcomes, and increase efficiency across the Department’s global operations. Building on the federal government’s directive to accelerate AI adoption under OMB M-25-21, the strategy sets out a unified vision for integrating cutting-edge technology into every aspect of U.S. statecraft.

The two primary goals guide the Enterprise Data and AI Strategy toward realizing the Department’s data and AI ambition:

  1. Pioneer Cutting-Edge Statecraft for 21st Century Challenges, and
  2. Accelerate Technological Adoption Through Strategic Enablement.

Each goal is supported by four objectives that articulate how the Department will further advance its data and AI capabilities, as well as specific examples of how harnessing these capabilities will advance the Department’s mission. The Strategy will be followed by an internal Implementation Plan with metrics and milestones that measure the Department’s progress toward achieving this Strategy.

“Winning the AI Race is nonnegotiable. America must continue to be the dominant force in artificial intelligence to promote prosperity and protect our economic and national security,” said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Read the full Enterprise Data and AI Strategy from the Department of State here.

Previous article
Mathew Gifford Becomes Section Chief of HSI’s Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Center
Next article
U.S. Strike on Alleged Drug Boat Off Venezuela Kills 4 Narco-Terrorists, Hegseth Says

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES