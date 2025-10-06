State Department Releases 2026 AI Plan to Advance American First Foreign Policy

The State Department has unveiled its Enterprise Data and AI Strategy, a comprehensive three-year roadmap designed to harness artificial intelligence and data analytics in support of an America First foreign policy. The plan aims to modernize diplomacy through innovation, utilizing AI to enhance decision-making, improve mission outcomes, and increase efficiency across the Department’s global operations. Building on the federal government’s directive to accelerate AI adoption under OMB M-25-21, the strategy sets out a unified vision for integrating cutting-edge technology into every aspect of U.S. statecraft.

The two primary goals guide the Enterprise Data and AI Strategy toward realizing the Department’s data and AI ambition:

Pioneer Cutting-Edge Statecraft for 21st Century Challenges, and Accelerate Technological Adoption Through Strategic Enablement.

Each goal is supported by four objectives that articulate how the Department will further advance its data and AI capabilities, as well as specific examples of how harnessing these capabilities will advance the Department’s mission. The Strategy will be followed by an internal Implementation Plan with metrics and milestones that measure the Department’s progress toward achieving this Strategy.

“Winning the AI Race is nonnegotiable. America must continue to be the dominant force in artificial intelligence to promote prosperity and protect our economic and national security,” said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Read the full Enterprise Data and AI Strategy from the Department of State here.