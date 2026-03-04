spot_img
Wednesday, March 4, 2026
State Security Announces Apprehension of Two Cells Linked to Iranian Revolutionary Guard

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
March 4, 2026
State of Qatar emblem

As part of ongoing efforts to protect the country’s security and stability, the competent authorities have successfully arrested two cells operating for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the State of Qatar.

The precision monitoring and tracking operations resulted in the capture of ten suspects, seven of whom were tasked with espionage missions to gather intelligence on the nation’s vital and military infrastructure, alongside three others assigned to conduct sabotage activities and trained in the use of drones.

Authorities also found in their possession locations and coordinates of sensitive facilities and installations, along with communication devices and technological equipment.

Read the rest of the story at Qatar News Agency.

