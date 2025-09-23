Steve Casapulla Sworn in as CISA’s Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security

Stephen Casapulla was sworn in by Department of Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar earlier today as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security. Casapulla most recently served as CISA’s Interim Assistant Director for the National Risk Management Center and Acting Chief Strategy Officer.

Casapulla brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his expanded role. Prior to joining CISA, Casapulla served as the Director for Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity in the Office of the National Cyber Director. He previously spent over 13 years at CISA and its predecessor, holding a variety of senior roles.

His prior federal service includes work at the Small Business Administration and at the Department of State in Iraq. Casapulla also serves as an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve, with over 20 years of service and multiple overseas deployments.

