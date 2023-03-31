Supply Chain Attack Against 3CXDesktopApp

CISA is aware of open-source reports describing a supply chain attack against 3CX software and their customers. According to the reports, 3CXDesktopApp — a voice and video conferencing app — was trojanized, potentially leading to multi-staged attacks against users employing the vulnerable app.

CISA urges users and organizations to review the following reports for more information, and hunt for the listed indicators of compromise (IOCs) for potential malicious activity:

Read more at CISA