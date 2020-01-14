Telecom, Software Industry Groups Push Back on Commerce’s Proposed Supply Chain Rule

Stakeholders providing feedback to the Commerce Department on rules for executing a May executive order that would ban U.S. entities from purchasing information and communications technology from “foreign adversaries” say they should put the proceeding on hold, and examine how they might be affected by related efforts by other parts of the government.

And according to comments submitted on the Jan. 10 deadline by the Rural Wireless Association, “the proposed rules may even violate existing federal law.”

Smaller rural carriers represented by the RWA would be particularly affected by the executive order, which—while company and country “agnostic”—is seen to be aimed at Chinese telecom equipment providers like Huawei and ZTE.

Read more at NextGov

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

SIGN UP NOW for FREE News & Analysis on topics of your choice across homeland security!

BEYOND POLITICS.  IT'S ABOUT THE MISSION. 

Go to Top