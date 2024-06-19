Texas-based Ultra Intelligence & Communications (I&C) has signed a $31.9-million agreement to upgrade the management system of the U.S. Air Force’s operationally deployed communication security (COMSEC) devices.

The deal will supply modernization services for the rekey and remote over-the-network management capabilities under the air force’s Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division.

Covered assets include identification friend or foe, Link-16 NATO-standardized tactical data link network, and associated in-line encryptors.

