Texas to Establish Cyber Command Center to Strengthen Statewide Cybersecurity Defense

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced the creation of the Texas Cyber Command, naming it an emergency legislative priority during his State of the State address. The initiative aims to bolster Texas’ cybersecurity posture against increasing threats from foreign adversaries and cybercriminals, particularly as the state’s critical infrastructure—including energy, transportation, and military operations—faces growing risks from online attacks.

The Texas Cyber Command will be headquartered in San Antonio, strategically positioned to leverage the expertise of The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), as well as local, state, and federal cybersecurity resources. It will operate as a centralized hub for identifying, mitigating, and responding to cyber threats, with a mandate to protect state infrastructure and enhance cybersecurity readiness across public and private sectors.

Cybersecurity Priorities and Mission

According to the governor’s office, Texas faces heightened cyber threats due to its economic and strategic importance. The state ranks as:

The 8th largest economy in the world, making it a prime target for cyberattacks.

The #1 oil and gas producer in the U.S., with energy infrastructure vulnerable to cyber threats.

Home to 15 major military installations, including the Army Futures Command headquarters.

A leader in international trade, with 19 seaports and the nation’s largest port at Laredo.

Host to the world’s largest medical complex, the Texas Medical Center.

The Texas Cyber Command’s strategy will focus on five key areas:

Anticipating and detecting cyber threats before they can impact critical systems. Promoting cybersecurity awareness and professional training to develop a stronger workforce. Preparing for cyberattacks through simulation exercises and pre-attack coordination. Defending against and mitigating cyber threats, ensuring rapid response capabilities. Providing forensic analysis and post-attack investigations to improve recovery efforts.

A Coordinated Effort to Secure Texas

The Texas Cyber Command will work in partnership with all state universities, Regional Security Operation Centers (RSOCs), and federal agencies, fostering a collaborative cybersecurity framework that enhances threat intelligence sharing and incident response capabilities.

Governor Abbott’s initiative comes at a time when foreign cyber actors, including those from China, Russia, and Iran, pose increasing risks to government, military, and commercial networks. The Cyber Command will provide Texas with cutting-edge capabilities to defend against emerging cyber threats and prevent large-scale disruptions to public services and critical infrastructure.

The proposal will now move through the 89th Legislative Session, where lawmakers will determine funding and resource allocation to support the initiative.

Read the full release here.

WATCH: Governor Abbott On Declaring The Texas Cyber Command An Emergency Item