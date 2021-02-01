The Case for Applying Psychology in Cybersecurity Training

Continuous training is important to advancing a cybersecurity career and keeping up with emerging technologies and attacker techniques. Regardless of how much experience they have in the industry, many cybersecurity practitioners pursue certifications designed to demonstrate such knowledge.

But underpinning all the technical expertise is a more fundamental skill that is difficult to certify: cognitive readiness. The term refers to a state of mental preparedness that enables effective response to changing situations. This critical cybersecurity soft skill incorporates problem-solving, decision-making and situational awareness.

“Traditional cybersecurity training courses don’t necessarily work with soft skills or psychological skill development,” said Rebecca McKeown, an independent chartered psychologist and advisor to Immersive Labs.

Read the full story at TechTarget

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)