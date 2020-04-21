The CFAA Will Soon Have Its Day Before the Supreme Court

The future of a long-controversial federal law could come down to how the U.S. Supreme Court interprets the way that a local police officer looked up information on an exotic dancer in a law enforcement database.

The Supreme Court indicated on Monday it will hear a case involving the U.S. Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, a piece of legislation instituted in 1986 that internet freedom advocates have described as “the worst law in technology.”

The CFAA makes it illegal for computer users to access another computer or exceed authorized access without permission.

