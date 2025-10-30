spot_img
The Changing Cyber Threat Landscape: Why AI Matters and What We Must Do

By Donna Roy
October 30, 2025
The cybersecurity threat landscape is evolving rapidly, and artificial intelligence (AI) is at the center of this transformation. Adversaries are increasingly leveraging AI to automate reconnaissance, craft hyper-personalized phishing campaigns that are harder to detect, and to scale their attacks.  

The use of AI Tools is democratizing cyber threats – simply by lowering the bar to entry.  Tools like ChatGPT or open-source models are easily learned by low-skill threat actors.  Deep technical knowledge and specialized expertise is no longer a prerequisite to launching sophisticated attacks. AI-powered tools are transforming the speed and scale of vulnerability detection in U.S. systems. By scanning public databases such as the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) and Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalogs, these tools can identify weaknesses far more rapidly than traditional methods.  AI systems can analyze vast networks in seconds to build product profiles, uncover potential targets, generate CVE specific exploit code, and probe defenses. They continuously refine their strategies using deep learning and adapt in real time; then launch attacks before human-led programs can even detect the vulnerabilities. The speed of attacks is shrinking the window for patching dramatically. As a result, AI-driven attacks are becoming more resilient, persistent, and capable of evolving faster than current defensive measures.  

AI-powered bots can simulate legitimate user behavior to evade detection and exploit human trust and communication channels. Recent incidents, such as the impersonation of Secretary of State Marco Rubio using AI-generated voice cloning and text deepfakes, highlight how AI can exploit human trust and informal communication channels to bypass security measures.  Similarly, APT29, a Russian state-sponsored group, used AI-enhanced phishing campaigns to manipulate users into granting OAuth consents and creating Application-Specific Passwords (ASPs), bypassing MFA protections. Organizations that implemented phishing-resistant MFA (PRMFA) and enforced strict OAuth governance as part of their Zero Trust Maturity Model implementation were able to mitigate these attacks effectively.   

These bots can test stolen credentials across multiple platforms at lightning speed, bypassing security controls through brute force or credential stuffing. For example, the 2023 Storm-0558 breach demonstrated how adversaries exploited the weak token governance to forge authentication tokens and gain persistent access to sensitive email accounts. The breach was detected only after custom alert rules and premium logging features flagged unusual activity, underscoring the importance of centralized logging and real-time anomaly detection.  

The systems we rely on for national security, public safety, and critical infrastructure are increasingly vulnerable to these AI-driven threats. Traditional defenses, such as passwords and basic multi-factor authentication, are no longer sufficient to protect sensitive data and operations. The stakes are high: a single breach could compromise emergency response systems, disrupt transportation networks, or expose classified information. To address this growing challenge, we must act now and plan for the future.  

  1. In the short term, organizations across government and industry need to adopt stronger identity controls, such as phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication and real-time anomaly detection systems and implement the AI capabilities in their identity solutions. These measures can help detect and block AI-driven impersonation and credential misuse before they escalate into full-scale breaches.  
  2. We must embrace AI technology to go on the offense, using it to work side by side with our analysts to analyze logs, review vulnerabilities, even suggest additional control setting in our environments when patches are not yet available. 
  3. Global interoperability of identity systems must be strengthened to ensure seamless coordination across jurisdictions and partners, especially in disaster response scenarios.  

By modernizing our cybersecurity practices, embracing Zero Trust principles, and planning for emerging technologies, we can safeguard our systems and ensure mission continuity in an era of AI-infused risks. 

Donna recently joined Guidehouse, Inc as a Strategic Advisor in the National Security Segment. She is a well-established management and technology executive, holding executive roles both in Federal government and Fortune 200 corporations for over 20 years. Over her 35 plus years, she developed extensive experience in core management functions such as budget, contracting, human resource, technology, and administrative operations, and most recently provided oversight of these functions as the Chief Operating Officer of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). As the COO, she developed and championed the customer experience approach for “Improvements in Day in the life of an employee”, overseeing the first Chief Experience Officer function delivering service design and process improvements for internal operation services for Human Resources, Finance, Procurement, Security, Data and IT services. She created a 2-year integrated management strategy aimed to strengthen and mature the CFPB beyond its first ten years. Prior to her role as the COO, she served as the Chief Information Officer, where she focused on the deployment of cloud-based technology services, with oversight for all technology investments in the $1B total operating budget.

In the 13 years at DHS, she was responsible for helping the Homeland Security Community overcome information sharing challenges by leading efforts to increase adoption of the Homeland Security Information Network (HSIN) and the National Information Exchange Model (NIEM) Programs. She was focused on ensuring the customer experience was embedded in the planning and execution of all enterprise technology services and operational programs under her responsibility.

Donna led DHS’s Identity Credential and Access Management efforts which bolstered DHS’s cyber security posture and trusted IT environment for 240,000 users, on all classification levels, with DHS-wide two-factor authentication. She led innovations in mobile derived credentials, trusted identity exchanges and automated lifecycle management for improvements in on boarding / off boarding of employees and contractors.

She worked across DHS to establish the Chief Data Officer function as well as led the DHS Enterprise Cloud Strategy for optimizing the enterprise computing services. Also, while at DHS, she spearheaded the DHS Data Framework, an approach aimed at closing mission critical data gaps and maturing the enterprise data access framework for securing and safeguarding sensitive and classified data.

She has been focused on leveraging the power of data throughout her career, most recently using modern approaches (cloud, agile, dev/ops) to drive positive change across Federal, State, local and international partners.

Donna is a proud New Englander and former United States Marine.

