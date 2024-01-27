CISA’s Office of the Chief Acquisition Executive (OCAE) is excited to present the CISA Future Forward Series. The CISA Future Forward Series ignites innovative capabilities through engagement with industry. The series consists of monthly industry engagement events in FY2024, focusing on topics related to CISA’s defined technologies of interest, and each event highlights a different topic. All events will be virtual, via Microsoft Teams Webinar. After registering, attendees can join via Microsoft Teams on their desktop or mobile device. To join without a Microsoft account, select the web browser option.

The CISA Future Forward Series: Risk Analysis in the Age of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Join on Monday, January 29, 2024, as OCAE hosts its inaugural Future Forward Series with a panel from the National Risk Management Center (NRMC) between 1:30 to 2:30 pm EST. During this event, NRMC representatives will speak on topics including Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Supply Chain Risk Management, artificial intelligence within NRMC, and National Infrastructure Simulation Analysis Center (NISAC). This event will not discuss specific procurement actions or details.

