Cybersecurity

The French Government Says It’s Being Targeted by Unusual Intense Cyberattacks

The French government says that several of its services are being targeted by cyberattacks of "unprecedented intensity" and a special crisis center was activated to restore online services

The French government said Monday that several of its services have been targeted by cyberattacks of “unprecedented intensity,” and a special crisis center was activated to restore online services.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal’s office said in a statement that the attacks started Sunday night and hit multiple government ministries, without providing details. By Monday afternoon, it said, “the impact of the attacks has been reduced for most services and access to government sites restored.”

A group of hackers called Anonymous Sudan, which is considered by cybersecurity experts as pro-Russia, claimed responsibility for the attacks in online posts. The French prime minister’s office and digital safety agency wouldn’t comment on the claim, or provide details of what was targeted or what damage might have been caused.

Read the rest of the story at U.S. News, here.

