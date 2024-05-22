In June 2009, the Department of Defense created US Cyber Command to address the rapid recognition among military brass that the computer systems they used were increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Possibly the world’s most powerful cybersecurity command, Cybercom took some rather unconventional means to get up and running — including the use of Hollywood-style cartoon storyboards to sell it to stakeholders and a whole lot of “I’m sorry” Starbucks gift cards.

Since its establishment, Cybercom, which was sub-unified under the US Strategic Command, has emerged as a pivotal hub for US military operations, with the goal of safeguarding national security from foreign adversarial threats. Operating under a “dual-hat” structure, its commander also serves as the head of the National Security Agency (NSA).

