The Liability Plan to Hold Software Producers Accountable for Cybersecurity

Congress should pass a law to hold companies accountable for developing information technology products that don’t follow cybersecurity best practices, Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., said.

“Right now, especially on the software side, there’s a rush to be first to market versus a focus on being secure to market,” Langevin, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s panel on emerging threats, said in an interview with Nextgov. “We want to change that dynamic, flip it around so that the final goods assemblers have some skin in the game, if you will, that requires them to have some liability for what they’re putting out there.”

A final goods assembler is the sole legal entity that is attached to a finished product and enters a license agreement with the end-user.

