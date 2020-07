While consumers have been inundated with coronavirus-related scams and identity theft, the number of publicly reported data breaches actually dropped during the first half of 2020.

In the past six months, there have been 540 publicly reported data breaches, a 33% drop from the number reported during the first half of 2019, the Identity Theft Resource Center found. Additionally, the number of people who have been impacted by data breaches dropped by 66%.

