In a significant development highlighting ongoing cyber espionage concerns between the US, the UK, and China, the US government has charged seven Chinese nationals with allegedly engaging in a widespread cyber espionage campaign on behalf of Beijing. This move underscores escalating tensions between the two global powers, particularly in the realm of cybersecurity.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) unsealed indictments against seven individuals from the People’s Republic of China (PRC), revealing a sophisticated cyber espionage network with global implications. The indicted nationals, identified as Ni Gaobin, Weng Ming, Cheng Feng, Peng Yaowen, Sun Xiaohui, Xiong Wang, and Zhao Guangzong, face charges of conspiracy to commit computer intrusions and wire fraud.

These individuals are believed to be part of the hacking group called APT40. This group is a highly skilled and sophisticated cybersecurity group conducting advanced and sustained malicious online activities. The group allegedly received support from the Chinese government and is accused of carrying out cyberattacks aimed at stealing sensitive information from various entities such as governments, private companies, and organizations across different sectors. Their apparent goal is to maintain ongoing access to a victim’s network.

Read the rest of the story at CSO, here.