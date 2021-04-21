The World’s Largest Hacking Conferences Are Back IRL This Summer

For thousands of people in the hacking and cybersecurity world, the back-to-back Def Con and Black Hat conferences in Las Vegas are marked in red on their calendars. With its legendary badges, extravagant parties, and diverse set of activities—talks, movie viewings, and the massive capture the flag event—Def Con is widely considered the hacking conference.

And after being held virtually last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, they’re both back in a hybrid format.

Black Hat was the first one to announce that it was going to be an in-person event. Def Con followed suit on Friday.

