Britain’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) has been hit by a suspected Chinese cyber-attack that left the personal details of tens of thousands of troops exposed.

The hack targeted a contractor-run MoD payroll system which includes names and bank details of current and former armed forces members.

Every troop apart from the U.K.’s special forces was affected, amounting to around 270,000 people. The breach also includes a few thousand home addresses.

