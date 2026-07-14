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Three Lessons on Cybersecurity and Digital Risk from the World Cup

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
July 14, 2026
  • 84% of professional sports organizations experienced a cyber incident in the past 12 months.
  • The World Cup connects stadiums, broadcasters, payment systems, transport networks and millions of fans into a single temporary digital economy with zero tolerance for downtime.
  • This temporary digital economy presents a significant cybersecurity risk – and how that is managed holds lessons for organizations worldwide.

We think about the FIFA World Cup in terms of the experience broadcast around the world: the teams, the stadiums, the crowds, the goals. Behind the scenes, making all that happen is a temporary digital economy that this year runs across three countries, 16 host cities and 104 matches. That economy connects stadiums, cities, broadcasters, sponsors, ticketing platforms, payment systems, transport networks, hospitality providers and millions of fans.

Read the rest of the story by Nicole Carignan, Senior Vice President, Security and AI Strategy, Field CISO, Darktrace, at the World Economic Forum here.

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The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

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