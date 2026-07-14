Three Lessons on Cybersecurity and Digital Risk from the World Cup

We think about the FIFA World Cup in terms of the experience broadcast around the world: the teams, the stadiums, the crowds, the goals. Behind the scenes, making all that happen is a temporary digital economy that this year runs across three countries, 16 host cities and 104 matches. That economy connects stadiums, cities, broadcasters, sponsors, ticketing platforms, payment systems, transport networks, hospitality providers and millions of fans.

Read the rest of the story by Nicole Carignan, Senior Vice President, Security and AI Strategy, Field CISO, Darktrace, at the World Economic Forum here.