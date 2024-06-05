71 F
Cybersecurity

Ticketmaster Hit by Data Hack That May Affect 560M Customers

Cybercrime group ShinyHunters reportedly demanding £400,000 ransom to prevent data being sold

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(Pixabay)

Ticketmaster has been targeted in a cyber-attack, with hackers allegedly offering to sell customer data on the dark web, its parent company, Live Nation, has confirmed.

The ShinyHunters hacking group is reportedly demanding about £400,000 in a ransom payment to prevent the data being sold.

The group reportedly has access to the names, addresses, phone numbers and partial payment details of 560 million of the site’s customers.

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation's most vexing security challenges.
