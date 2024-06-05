Ticketmaster has been targeted in a cyber-attack, with hackers allegedly offering to sell customer data on the dark web, its parent company, Live Nation, has confirmed.
The ShinyHunters hacking group is reportedly demanding about £400,000 in a ransom payment to prevent the data being sold.
The group reportedly has access to the names, addresses, phone numbers and partial payment details of 560 million of the site’s customers.
Read the rest of the story at The Guardian.
