Ticketmaster has been targeted in a cyber-attack, with hackers allegedly offering to sell customer data on the dark web, its parent company, Live Nation, has confirmed.

The ShinyHunters hacking group is reportedly demanding about £400,000 in a ransom payment to prevent the data being sold.

The group reportedly has access to the names, addresses, phone numbers and partial payment details of 560 million of the site’s customers.

